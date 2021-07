(Reuters) - California-based Parallax Health Sciences Inc and two of its executives have agreed to settle claims by the Securities and Exchange Commission that they misled investors about their efforts to fight COVID-19. Parallax has agreed to pay $100,000, while Chief Executive Officer Paul Arena has agreed to pay $45,000 and Chief Technology Officer Nathaniel Bradley has agreed to pay $40,000, the SEC announced Wednesday. They have not admitted wrongdoing as part of the settlements, which must be approved by a judge, according to the agency.