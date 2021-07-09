Cancel
Greeley, CO

Child Enticement Operation Results in Eleven Arrests

By Annie Lindgren
northfortynews
northfortynews
 10 days ago
A joint task force operation conducted in Greeley on June 25th and 26th resulted in 11 arrested for various charges related to the sexual exploitation of children. The Greeley Police Department, along with Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Colorado State Patrol, and Windsor Police Department, partnered in a two-day online operation to target individuals who engaged in the enticement of children online for sexual purposes. Operation “Greeley Predators” was executed within the City of Greeley in correlation with the influx of visitors for the Greeley Stampede event.

#Police#Colorado State Patrol#Windsor Police Department#Greeley Predators#Greeley Stampede
