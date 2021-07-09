Cancel
Texas Man Wakes Up, Forgets the Past 20 Years of His Life

April 16, 2021
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 36-year-old father woke up one morning and couldn’t remember the past 20 years of his life. A rare brain condition caused him to forget everything, including who is daughter and wife were. Doctors diagnosed that he was suffering Transient Global Amnesia – which is usually a sudden, temporary interruption of short-term memory and that he would be back to normal within 24 hours. He even became angry when he first looked in the mirror, asking why he was “old and fat”.

