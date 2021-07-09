Cancel
Politics

Lawsuits stemming from Cape Cod ferry crash settled

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
 10 days ago
BOSTON — A four-year legal battle over injuries suffered by 15 people when a high-speed ferry struck a breakwater on Cape Cod in 2017 has come to a close, according to court documents.

All claims for injuries have been settled, and U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton ordered the case dismissed in May, the Cape Cod Times reported Thursday.

“We are gratified that the matter has come to a conclusion and that settlements have been reached for all involved parties,” Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Steamship Authority spokesperson Sean Driscoll said in a statement Wednesday.

The M/V Iyanough was making the last trip of the day from Nantucket to Hyannis when, at about 9:30 p.m. on June 16, 2017, it missed the turn into Lewis Bay and hit the 3,000-foot (914-meter) rock breakwater with 48 passengers and nine crew members on board, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard concluded that the loss of situational awareness by the bridge crew and the weather were among the factors that caused the crash.

An attorney for some of the injured told the newspaper that the parties involved in the settlement are not permitted to disclose terms.

Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

