Change is still the law of the land, even if the change is a return to the old normal. Indeed, your horoscope for July of 2021 reflects this reality. We’re all adjusting to our altered, post-pandemic new lives. This nemesis is not over and may remain a part of our lives like the flu, but the quest is to manage it. On a positive note, creativity is high. The sun trine Neptune has a dual nature. It can build fantasy and also generate new ideas and possibilities. Saturn is strong in Aquarius, empowering us to reach for our freedom along with our safety. It’s important to have boundaries that protect us but don’t limit our self-expression.