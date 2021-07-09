Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - ILB Reggie Ragland

By Patricia Traina
Posted by 
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 10 days ago

The Giants are on the watch for a solid No. 2 inside linebacker that they can pair with Blake Martinez in the base defense and who could potentially step in for Martinez if he’s injured.

Reggie Ragland, who played his college ball at Alabama, is a strong candidate for this role and other roles in sub-packages where an enforcer is needed on defense.

Ragland joins the Giants after spending a year in Detroit primarily as an inside linebacker.

Ragland also showed some limited pass-rushing ability as an outside linebacker, his versatility likely drawing the Giants' attention as they look to upgrade the inside linebacker spot alongside Martinez.

What He Brings

Although he's listed as an inside linebacker, Ragland is versatile enough to play both inside and outside who does just enough good things but doesn't appear to possess any one dominating trait.

Ragland owns a prototype build for the position and plays the game with the old-school linebacker mentality. A thumper by nature, Ragland is somewhat limited as a pass rusher, though last year for the Lions was his most productive in that he recorded 21 total pressures in 162 pass-rush snaps.

Ragland offers average speed and range but doesn't have ideal explosiveness. That said, he's an intelligent player with solid diagnosing skills who seems at his best when sent on stunts and delayed blitzes where he can use his strength to catch blockers off guard.

As a run defender, Ragland can struggle to disengage from blocks, this appearing to be due to poor hand usage. He seems to excel when he can work through the trash to close in on a ball carrier.

While he can be an every-down linebacker, he's probably not someone you'll want on the field in obvious passing downs, as there will likely be better options available.

You also probably don't want to have him drop in coverage, where he has just two interceptions and zero pass breakups in 701 coverage snaps.

His Contract

Ragland signed a one-year, $1,127,500 contract that includes a $137,500 signing bonus. As it's a Veteran Salary Benefit deal, he'll only count for $987,500 against the salary cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Ragland is an enforcer who plays with a good motor and the old-school nasty linebacker disposition you like to see in a linebacker. He's also smart enough to where he could get the job done if he had to step in for starter Blake Martinez to call the defense.

Ragland might not do any one thing in remarkably well, but he does offer just enough in various areas to where he should be able to contribute here and there in sub-packages.

Find all our training camp player previews in one spot. New profiles are added daily until we get to the end of the roster.

Join the Giants Country Community!

Comments / 1

GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
34
Followers
436
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Detroit#American Football#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

A Deep Look at the Giants' Cornerbacks Ahead of Training Camp

The Chiefs. The Bucs. The Falcons. The Chargers. The Cowboys. The Raiders. What do all these teams have in common--and what do they have to do with the Giants cornerback position?. The answer is those teams, all of whom are on the Giants' 2021 schedule, finished in the top-10 league-wide...
NFLBig Blue View

Giants 2021 roster profile: ILB Reggie Ragland

Seeking additional depth and competition at linebacker, the New York Giants added four-year veteran Reggie Ragland via free agency this offseason. Will that move pay dividends? Let’s take a closer look at Ragland as we continue player-by-player profiles of the 90-man roster the Giants will bring to training camp. The...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

DB Logan Ryan: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly

The Giants added Logan Ryan to their roster after many rumors that he’d join the team. At the end of August, he signed a one-year, $7.6 million contract. He leveraged his excellent play, processing skills, and leadership to earn a three-year, $31 million contract, with $20 million guaranteed. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

2021 Giants Opponent Preview: Atlanta Falcons

Eli Manning Day will be Sunday, September 26, 1 p.m. ET, at MetLife Stadium, a day in which Manning's jersey will officially be retired, and he will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. Oh, and the Giants will be hosting the Atlanta Falcons that Day in a Week...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants OC Nick Gates: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

One of the biggest, and most pleasant surprises, of the 2020 season was the functionality of Nick Gates after he transitioned to center. Gates was a 2018 undrafted tackle out of Nebraska who flashed the versatility to play tackle and guard during the 2019 campaign. Dave Gettleman had the prescience to re-sign Gates to a cap-friendly contract extension that goes through the 2022 season.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants: Top Three Breakout Candidates for 2021 Season

Is there anything more rewarding than to see a young football player with loads of potential and talent finally enjoy a breakout season?. Probably not, as the more players that accomplish that feat, the better for a team such as the New York Giants, which aspires to record not just its first winning season since 2016 but also its first playoff berth since that 2016 campaign.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

2021 Giants Opponent Preview: Washington Football Team

Things might be changing for the New York Giants under head coach Joe Judge, but one of the very few things the team hopes doesn't change anytime soon is its dominance over the Washington Football Team, their fellow NFC East division foes. The Giants have faced Washington 176 times in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces Major Commitment

2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is arguably the top QB prospect in the country who isn’t a Manning. But unlike Arch Manning, he’s ready to make his college commitment now. In a press conference on Sunday, Nelson announced that he is committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Los Alamitos quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors

There continues to be a lot of speculation about the future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently under investigation after more than a dozen women accused the star quarterback of sexual misconduct. It’s unclear what type of punishment Watson could be facing from the NFL. However, the star quarterback is currently preparing to play this season.
NFLGolf Digest

Jameis Winston remains the 'WTF is he doing?' workout king

Outside of the teams who could start a rookie quarterback in 2021, no NFL team's quarterback situation will be more fascinating to watch this season than the New Orleans Saints. As of now, Jameis Winston remains a semi-big favorite to start under center in Nawlins Week 1, but Taysom Hill will no doubt challenge for the job when camp starts later this month.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills training camp roster preview: Quarterbacks

The Buffalo Bills have found their franchise quarterback. Man, it feels nice to type that sentence. After 25 long years and 17 players covering Todd Collins through Nathan Peterman, the Bills finally have “the guy” rather than “a guy” to replace Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. With the starting quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With The Latest Cowboys News

Michael Irvin is as big of a Dallas Cowboys supporter as there is, but even the Hall of Fame wide receiver can’t back the team’s latest developments. According to reports, the Cowboys have yet to reach the NFL’s COVID-19 vaccine threshold. When teams reach an 85 percent vaccination rate, the COVID-19 restrictions lighten, making it easier to go about day-to-day business. However, the Cowboys have not yet reached that rate.
NFLlafbnetwork.com

Projecting The Potential Success For The Chargers Offensive Line

Projecting The Potential Success For The Chargers Offensive Line. Early on Friday morning, ESPN’s Seth Walder published an article projecting the pass blocking win rates (PBR) for every team in the NFL. ESPN introduced this metric before the 2019 season in order to better measure the success and failures of the league’s offensive linemen, historically one of the hardest position groups to judge fairly due to the lack of statistics – they also have a metric for run blocking win rate. The metric attempts to measure the success rate in which offensive linemen sustain their blocks for 2.5 seconds or longer.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Under-the-radar free agents who make sense for KC Chiefs offense

With training camp coming into view for every NFL franchise, the stove is going to start heating up when it comes to play rumors. Veterans are finally going to start asking their agents to find them a home if they’ve not done so already, and teams will get serious about filling roles after having the spring to check out tryout players, rookie free agents, and recent draft picks.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Cardinals Will Have Successful 2021 Season If...

Following the selection of Kyler Murray No. 1 overall back in 2019, the Arizona Cardinals ushered in an entirely different era of football in the desert. Just preceding Murray came the arrival of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, forming a duo expected to take the league by storm with unique offensive concepts headlined by Murray’s electric athletic ability under center, similar to the Chip Kelly and Michael Vick experience in Philadelphia.
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Michael Pierce suffers injury ahead of training camp, nose tackle's availability in doubt, per report

Training camps are just about ready to fire up around the league, and the Minnesota Vikings are ready to start preparation for what they hope will be a special year in the super-competitive NFC North. They believe Michael Pierce could be key in helping them achieve that goal, but they received a bout of bad news this week regarding the veteran nose tackle. The 28-year-old reportedly suffered a calf injury while training ahead of camp, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and it's doubtful he'll be available when the Vikings begin practice in late July.

Comments / 1

Community Policy