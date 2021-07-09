Grand Hotel Kronenhof Unveils Rochon Renovation Of Its Bel ÉTage
Grand Hotel Kronenhof (www.kronenhof.com) in Pontresina has re-opened for the summer season with a contemporary new look to its bel étage, which includes the reception, lobby lounge, bar and reading room. Subtle but luxurious changes have been made by the award-winning French interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR Design) in order to bring the neo-Baroque Grande Dame (built in 1848) into the 21st century while maintaining key historic elements.www.hospitalitynet.org
