Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Sarah Everard murder spoke to fear ‘that there’s nothing we can do to keep safe’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrwZX_0arxRhUj00
People gather at the bandstand on Clapham Common after the vigil for Sarah Everard was cancelled (PA Wire)

The murder of Sarah Everard resonated with so many women because it spoke to the fear and anger “that there’s nothing we can do to keep ourselves safe”, a Labour MP has said.

Jess Phillips said she feels “a certain sense of relief” for the 33-year-old’s family after Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering her.

She told the PA news agency: “When I say I’m relieved, it’s because I’m used to these sorts of murders being diminished, and so I’m glad that Sarah Everard’s family have potentially been spared a long and lengthy and very public trial.”

Ms Phillips said people have become more aware of violence against women and girls during the coronavirus pandemic.

We can't just let these moments pass, as if ‘Oh, it’s just another case’ - we have to see it in the round of why women aren't safe, and do everything that we can ... we actually need proper structural change

Asked why she believes the case has resonated with so many people, she said: “It’s the universal experience of a woman walking home, that we’ve all felt that fear, we’ve all been frightened that there was a man like Wayne Couzens who was going to kill us.

“Because, ultimately, women have to live their lives quite a lot of the time, whether that’s at work or on the streets or at home, sort of with a certain level of accepted violence against them, and Sarah Everard walking home, the story of her speaking to her boyfriend and taking a well-lit and busy route, it spoke to the idea that women try and do everything to keep themselves safe … and I suppose the response to her killing was that we’ve done everything, we’ve risk-assessed, we’ve called our mates, we put trackers on our phones, and still this can happen at the hands of a police officer.

“So it speaks to all sorts of fears that we have bubbling away in the background and the anger that there’s nothing we can do to keep ourselves safe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pdP3_0arxRhUj00
Women’s safety campaign (PA Wire)

But she said that, despite the outpouring of grief following Ms Everard’s death, very little has changed legislatively.

“We can’t just let these moments pass, as if ‘Oh, it’s just another case’ – we have to see it in the round of why women aren’t safe, and do everything that we can, not just lip service, not just coming up with a policy about putting plain-clothed police officers in pubs, we actually need proper structural change.”

Ms Phillips is calling for a thorough review of how domestic homicides and violence against women are treated in the courts, and said more work must be done to ensure the early indicators of potentially dangerous behaviour are not overlooked.

Violence against women will continue to be a main focus of her work as an MP “until women no longer feel they have to wear trackers”, she said, adding: “We are a long, long, long way off that.”

Harriet Wistrich, director of the Centre for Women’s Justice, said there should be a “full public inquiry into police failures and misconduct and the wider culture of misogyny” following Couzens’ guilty plea and the recent guilty verdict in the murders of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley by Danyal Hussein.

She said: “As protesters made clear, women do not feel safe and it is incumbent on the Government and all criminal justice agencies to now take action over the epidemic of male violence which is the other public health crisis of our day.”

Reclaim These Streets, the original organisers of the vigil for Ms Everard, tweeted: “Whilst we are relieved that Sarah’s friends and family have been spared the ordeal of a trial, nothing will ever bring her back.

“It is maddening that if women get any justice at all it is only when they have already been taken away from us.

“We will never stop campaigning until we live in a society where women’s safety is more of a priority than protecting statues and limiting our right to protest.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jess Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Violence Against Women#The Murders#Labour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London. Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, Kent, was charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He...
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

London police officer pleads guilty to murdering Sarah Everard

London — A London police officer has pleaded guilty to murdering Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who went missing while walking home from a friend's house in London earlier this year. Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, entered the guilty plea during a Friday hearing at London's Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from the high-security prison where he's being held.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Sarah Everard: Police ‘failed to investigate murderer Wayne Couzens for indecent exposure in 2015’

A watchdog is investigating allegations that police failed to probe indecent exposure allegations against Sarah Everard’s murder six years ago.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is also looking at the response to a separate report of indecent exposure three days before the kidnapping.Wayne Couzens, 48, has pleaded guilty to the murder, rape and kidnap of Ms Everard and will be sentenced in September.The IOPC said it was running five misconduct investigations relating to her killing and Couzens’s previous conduct, and has served notices on 12 officers from several forces who are under investigations.One of the probes is an...
Public Safetythecut.com

What We Know About the Disappearance of Sarah Everard

In early March, a London woman vanished on her way home from a friend’s house: 33-year-old Sarah Everard was last seen on doorbell-camera footage while walking through the city’s Clapham neighborhood on March 3, around 9:30 at night. In the days that followed, Metropolitan Police took one of their own officers into custody on suspicion of murder, and after a widespread search that reportedly involved hundreds of houses, located human remains in a neighboring county. On March 12, police confirmed that the remains had been identified as Everard’s and charged the officer with her murder. Now, that officer has pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping, and killing Everard.
Denver, COPosted by
CrimeOnline

Teen killer holds nephew’s mouth and pinches nose for ‘at least five minutes,’ hides his deceased body in closet

A Colorado teen will spend seven years in a juvenile facility for the murder of her young nephew, Jordan Vong. Jennie Bunson, now 18, was arrested in 2018 at age 16 after police found 7-year-old Jordan dead, following an intense search for the boy. On August 7, 2018, the Denver Police Department announced they found Jordan’s body inside his family’s home. A coroner pronounced the little boy deceased at the scene.
PetsNewsweek

Family Dog Mauls Newborn Baby to Death in Front of Horrified Mother

A 5-week-old baby boy was mauled to death by their family's dog in the early hours of Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at the home in Kariong on Australia's Central Coast around 2:20 a.m. and attempted to resuscitate the boy by giving him CPR but he died at the scene. The...
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

Drunk owner, 48, who stabbed her cat up to 10 times then put it in a freezer with ready meals before it was rescued and miraculously survived - grins as she is spared jail

A pet owner who stabbed her cat up to ten times while she was drunk sported a grin and gave a thumbs up outside court as she was spared jail last week. Suzanne Bennett, 48, from Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, knifed her black and white moggy called Poppy up to ten times after drinking three bottles of wine on January 19.
Posted by
Ryan Fan

This Moroccan Serial Killer Was Walled to Death

In Morrocco, 1906 presented a particular gruesome news story: a Moroccan man had killed over 36 women. His name was Hadj Mohammed Mesfewi. Mesfewi’s case was so notorious it drew international attention. Multiple newspapers in the United States caught wind of the sensational story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy