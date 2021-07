Welcome back to another edition of Exploring Our Backyard, presented by Sprad's RV. This week, we head to Tahoe Vista for a paddleboarding tour with Tahoe Adventure Company. Our guide, Lauren Rupp, showed us the basics of paddleboarding from learning how to put on our personal flotation device properly to the types of different strokes to navigating your paddleboard once you're in the water. The tour was 2 hours long and we paddled west toward Carnelian Bay with our group of five paddleboarders.