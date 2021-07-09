Tyler volunteers call on churches to help homeless population

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In less than two months, some people who are homeless will have to find a new place to stay or they could face legal consequences. When House Bill 1925 comes into effect on September1st, homeless camps in unapproved public places will be a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $500 fine. The new law will apply to anyone with shelter like tents or beds in an unapproved public area, or if they show signs they plan on living in the area for a while.