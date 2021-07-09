Cancel
More Details On Zelina's Return To WWE

By Sean Ross Sapp
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fightful Select had the heads up, and reported several details about her return:. Ahead of Zelina's return, Fightful reported that the plan as of three weeks ago was for Zelina to return to the WWE main roster. Zelina was listed on internal documents in June as a female heel on the Smackdown roster, although she didn't appear at all that month in the company. We were told that as of the time she was added to the roster, the hope was to have her involved by the time Money in the Bank rolled around, and even possibly in the match -- which ended up being true.

