Russian ransomware | Sheneman

There’s not a whole lot of mystery surrounding the origin of the ever escalating ransomware attacks that are hitting our hospitals, businesses and utilities. The attacks are coming from Russia. We know they’re coming from Russia and the Russians know they’re coming from Russia. The Russian response to U.S. pressure to get their s*#@ together has thus far been some variation of, “Sucks to be you, but there’s nothing we can do to stop these crafty digital crooks so buzz off, comrade.” The notion that attacks on American infrastructure of this scale would take place without involvement from Putin’s government is laughable.