Movies

‘The Worst Person in the World’ [Cannes]

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing his last two mediocre efforts, director Joachim Trier tries to go back and complete the trilogy that started with his two strongest films (“Reprise” and “Oslo, August 31st”). Told in 12 Chapters, “The Worst Person in the World” is Trier’s return to millennial angst, but the fresh perspective which...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Joachim Trier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes
