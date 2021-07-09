‘The Worst Person in the World’ [Cannes]

Ever since he won the Palme d’Or back in 2001 for his touching family loss drama “The Son’s Room,” actor-turned-director Nanni Moretti has had every single one of his films premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. To the point, where it’s almost become a running joke that the Festival will always save a spot for the Italian director. Hell, his latest, “Tre Piani” was supposed to screen at last year’s pandemic-nulled edition only for Cannes director Thierry Fremaux to save a spot for him at this year’s edition. Of course, it’s not like Moretti’s last film wasn’t good, 2015’s “Mia Madre” was a touching tribute to motherhood. But “Tre Piani,” the story of three families living in three apartments in the same bourgeois condominium in Italy, belongs nowhere near competition. In fact, it’s so melodramatic and sentimental that it would be no surprise at all to find something similar like it on Telemundo. [C]