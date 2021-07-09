Authorities identified 26-year-old Jennifer Rosas-Sanchez who died in a wrong-way crash in South Austin (Austin, TX)

The Austin Police Department has released the name of 26-year-old Jennifer Rosas-Sanchez as the woman who was killed in a wrong-way accident in South Austin last month.

The fatal incident took place on June 26th in the 500 block of eastbound West Ben White Boulevard at about 2:30 a.m. As per the early reports, 26-year-old Jennifer Rosas-Sanchez was driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra.

The vehicle initially crashed into a 2004 Silver Mercedes-Benz and then hit two other vehicles. On arrival, officials declared Rosas-Sanchez deceased. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

An investigation into the deadly wreck is underway.

July 9, 2021