Authorities identified 26-year-old Jennifer Rosas-Sanchez who died in a wrong-way crash in South Austin (Austin, TX)

Austin, TX

Authorities identified 26-year-old Jennifer Rosas-Sanchez who died in a wrong-way crash in South Austin

Authorities identified 26-year-old Jennifer Rosas-Sanchez who died in a wrong-way crash in South Austin

The Austin Police Department has released the name of 26-year-old Jennifer Rosas-Sanchez as the woman who was killed in a wrong-way accident in South Austin last month.

The fatal incident took place on June 26th in the 500 block of eastbound West Ben White Boulevard at about 2:30 a.m. As per the early reports, 26-year-old Jennifer Rosas-Sanchez was driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra.

The vehicle initially crashed into a 2004 Silver Mercedes-Benz and then hit two other vehicles. On arrival, officials declared Rosas-Sanchez deceased. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

An investigation into the deadly wreck is underway.

July 9, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading auto accident attorneys in the Texas region.

