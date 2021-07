LA emopunks Spanish Love Songs have released their first new song since 2020's very good Brave Faces Everyone, "Phantom Limb." I've previously described this band's impassioned, anthemic, shaky-voiced sound as a cross between The Menzingers, The Wonder Years, and Restorations, and that still applies to "Phantom Limb," but the more this band goes on, the better they get and the more they just sound like themselves. The new song is great stuff and you can hear it below.