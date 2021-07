Over the next few weeks, the section of Interstate 78 heading east between Bethlehem and Saucon Valley will be down a lane due to some roadside construction. Starting July 20, the right lane between Exits 60 and 67 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. PennDOT will be making slope repairs and installing pipes at the locations.