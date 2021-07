As we enter a post-COVID time, you likely have your mind set on connecting with friends and family and having FUN. Although I have worn the moniker of Debbie Downer at times, I promise to incorporate your need to unleash the pent-up spending that has built up over the past 16 months. Like the intermission of a show, you don’t want to overdo it, or else you might miss the second act. Use these six tips to strike a balance between deserving some fun and being responsible.