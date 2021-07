The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster move:. Reinstated RHP Zac Gallen from the 10-day injured list (strained right hamstring). Well, between this and the return of Madison Bumgarner, the Diamondbacks’ rotation is looking as injury-free as it has done in a long time. Luke Weaver is about the only member of what would have been consider our “best” rotation pre-season, that is still not about. Weaver, incidentally, is scheduled to throw off the mound today, for the first time since he was shut down on May 16 with a rotator cuff strain. However, as you’ll see below, there is a possibility that, when he does return, it may not be as you might expect. But I’ll not steal any of Jack’s thunder, you can see full details about Luke below.