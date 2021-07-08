Cancel
This Soap Brand Is Sharing the Healing Power of Inuit Tradition

By Meaghan Wray
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernice and Justin Clarke make body care products that heal. With their Iqaluit-based company Uasau Soaps, the couple crafts body products like soaps, oils, creams using Inuit traditions and native-to-Nunavut ingredients, like bowhead whale blubber and bearded seal oil. These methods have been used for generations to reduce symptoms of eczema, a prevalent issue among northern communities, and bring life back to tired, dry skin.

#Inuit People#Inuit Culture#Iqaluit#Uasau Soaps#Catholic#Canadian#Indigenous#Oceans
