This Soap Brand Is Sharing the Healing Power of Inuit Tradition
Bernice and Justin Clarke make body care products that heal. With their Iqaluit-based company Uasau Soaps, the couple crafts body products like soaps, oils, creams using Inuit traditions and native-to-Nunavut ingredients, like bowhead whale blubber and bearded seal oil. These methods have been used for generations to reduce symptoms of eczema, a prevalent issue among northern communities, and bring life back to tired, dry skin.www.besthealthmag.ca
