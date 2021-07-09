It Isn't Too Late for Millennials to Build Wealth. What to Do If You're Starting Now

There is no doubt that the landscape of retirement and retirement planning in the U.S has transformed significantly in the last decade. Projected life expectancy is getting longer, healthcare is becoming more expensive, and today’s retirees are more active than previous generations. Not to mention the older generation now outnumbers the younger, and according to the U.S Census Bureau there are currently more than 54 million residents 65 years and older and this is projected to nearly double by 2060. It has already been projected that this shift in demographics will significantly impact Social Security benefits. This means that, now more than ever before, Americans are on their own to build a nest egg big enough to last them through their golden years.