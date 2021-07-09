Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football: FSU will test Irish’s new-look defense in Week 1

By Brad Weiss
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame football team will take on Florida State in Week 1 of the college football season, and the Seminoles’ offense will be a good early test. Last season, the Notre Dame football team was led on the defensive side of the ball by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who would go on to earn All-American status. With JOK now in the NFL, the Irish will lean on another All-American, safety Kyle Hamilton to lead the way, and he has a solid cast of players around him.

slapthesign.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

111K+
Followers
301K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howell
Person
Mckenzie Milton
Person
Kyle Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#Notre Dame Football#American Football#Irish#All American#Ucf#Jayhawks#Vyper#Ea Sports Ncaa Football#Florida State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
FSU
News Break
College Football
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Kent State Football: NFL-caliber QB leads way for Golden Flashes in 2021

While it only played in four games last season, Kent State was electric in all of them and was a fun team to watch when it was on offense. While the defense is still playing catch-up with the offense and future NFL draft pick Dustin Crum, Kent State is looking at potentially having one of their best teams in school history. But there is one big thing that could be getting in the way of the Golden Flashes and that is one of the most difficult schedules in the MAC.
Miami, FLPosted by
FanSided

Miami QB D’Eriq King among favorites on Maxwell Award watch list

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King will be among the favorites to win the Maxwell Award after being named to its watch list on Monday morning. D’Eriq King was one of about 80 players named to the Maxwell Award Watch list on Monday. King is on the shortlist of Heisman Trophy favorites entering the 2021 season.
Posted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos rookies: Starter or sideline in 2021 season?

The Denver Broncos had a big, 10-player class in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players will be starting in 2021 and which will be developing on the sideline?. The Denver Broncos enter the 2021 season with rather high expectations for a team coming off of a last-place 5-11 finish in 2020. The Broncos hired new general manager George Paton from the Minnesota Vikings early in the year and Paton has picked up right where John Elway left off.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

AFC East: Biggest question for each team in 2021

The AFC East sent only one team to the playoffs in 2020. And it wasn’t the club that usually makes an appearance in the postseason. For the first time since 2008, there was a new NFL team atop the AFC East divisional standings at the end of a season. That year, both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots finished 11-5. But the former edged out Bill Belichick’s team on tiebreakers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: SEC Media Days, Vaccines and Michael Irvin

SEC Media Days began with a bang Monday. Alabama Football and the other SEC programs were put on notice by SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey. Last week, we advised Alabama football fans to get ready for a debate no one wants to hear. In SEC Media Days remarks on Monday, Greg...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Can Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn become Jalen Ramsey 2.0?

Could Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn end being another version of All-Pro Jalen Ramsey with a smooth transition to the pros?. It’s clear that Jaycee Horn holds himself to a high standard. He is supremely talented and extremely focused in equal measure, something that made him a top priority for the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ruminating on the LA Rams’ horn logo (yet again): Piling on.

The LA Rams were the first team to have a logo on their helmet when a little-known halfback on the team by the name of Fred Gehrke painted horns on his helmet and the team permanently adopted the look – 73 years ago. At the time, he just thought it would boost team morale a bit. It accomplished that, but so much more, too.
BasketballPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Former Tar Heel Luke Maye close to finding new home?

Former UNC basketball standout Luke Maye close to signing new deal overseas. According to a report from EuroHoops on Monday morning, former University of North Carolina basketball standout Luke Maye is close to signing a new deal with BAXI Manresa. The Spanish professional basketball organization’s home is in Manresa, Spain, and plays in the Liga ACB.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What’s the most important game for the Atlanta Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons schedule does them no favors. The NFL decided to shift to a 17 game schedule and only dropped one preseason game in return. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons are slated to head to London for a game, have an early bye week, and only have seven true home games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Deshaun Watson: Texans, Eagles and trade rumors

Training camp is getting even closer for the Houston Texans, and now the talk by NFL experts is there could eventually be a landing spot for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team being rumored by ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter is the Philadelphia Eagles, and if that is the case, he is correct in saying the Eagles do have viable options to make a trade for Deshaun Watson if the Texans ever decide to trade him.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys below 85% vaccination: Consequences are imminent

The Dallas Cowboys have thankfully had a fairy un-newsworthy summer break. At a time of the year when players typically get into trouble, no news is generally good news. But that happy silence ended when reports surfaced the Dallas Cowboys were not one of the 13 teams who have reached 85 percent vaccination threshold the NFL set. And with camp opening this week, it’s a threshold the Cowboys reportedly will not be able to meet.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Capitals Mock Draft: Tristan Broz is the future

The Washington Capitals offseason is going to really start heating up at the middle of the week and towards the end. On Wednesday we find out who the Seattle Kraken will take from them based on who the Caps left exposed. On Saturday, the Caps will be participating in the NHL Draft with their first pick coming in the second round at 55th overall.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Miles McBride emerging as legit draft target

Now well under two weeks away from the start of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls are gearing up for what could be a quiet night on July 29. The Bulls only hold the 38th overall pick in the second round of the draft, making it what will likely be a much quieter year than the front office had last fall. That is unless the Bulls try to go out and make a draft-night trade to move up or acquire more pieces to help the current roster.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: 5 players who could have a breakout year in 2021

The Browns have some players poised for big years. There’s an old saying that God laughs at men who make plans. That’s why it baffles me when fans just assume that if a player was good one year, that he’ll be just as good the next year. You will never know until you know. So having depth and viable backups are a must in every sport. Thankfully, the Browns have a few guys who could step into action if their number is called.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What Miami Dolphins player from the past would you bring back today?

If you could bring back one player from any era of Miami Dolphins football and put them on the field today with this team, who would it be?. You could easily pick five players without giving it any thought at all. Dan Marino, Larry Csonka, Dwight Stephenson, Jason Taylor, and maybe argue over the final spot going to Nick Buoniconti or Larry Little if you could bring back five. The five players that you could bring back would dwindle considerably if you took Hall of Fame credentials out of the mix and said they were off-limits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy