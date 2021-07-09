Notre Dame football: FSU will test Irish’s new-look defense in Week 1
The Notre Dame football team will take on Florida State in Week 1 of the college football season, and the Seminoles’ offense will be a good early test. Last season, the Notre Dame football team was led on the defensive side of the ball by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who would go on to earn All-American status. With JOK now in the NFL, the Irish will lean on another All-American, safety Kyle Hamilton to lead the way, and he has a solid cast of players around him.slapthesign.com
