Notre Dame football: FSU will test Irish’s new-look defense in Week 1

While it only played in four games last season, Kent State was electric in all of them and was a fun team to watch when it was on offense. While the defense is still playing catch-up with the offense and future NFL draft pick Dustin Crum, Kent State is looking at potentially having one of their best teams in school history. But there is one big thing that could be getting in the way of the Golden Flashes and that is one of the most difficult schedules in the MAC.