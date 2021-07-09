Alzheimer's Cafe to provide safe, '50s-themed environment in Fremont
With music, activities and root beer floats, Debbie Wolfe said she’s planning a comfortable space for people with Alzheimer’s disease. “What I’ve learned with Alzheimer’s is people can remember what they did 50 years ago, but may not remember what they had for breakfast this morning,” she said. “With Alzheimer’s the memories are always there, but it’s the current time that seems to be a little more difficult.”fremonttribune.com
