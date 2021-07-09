Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont, NE

Alzheimer's Cafe to provide safe, '50s-themed environment in Fremont

By COLLIN SPILINEK Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith music, activities and root beer floats, Debbie Wolfe said she’s planning a comfortable space for people with Alzheimer’s disease. “What I’ve learned with Alzheimer’s is people can remember what they did 50 years ago, but may not remember what they had for breakfast this morning,” she said. “With Alzheimer’s the memories are always there, but it’s the current time that seems to be a little more difficult.”

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Fremont, NE
Health
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Nebraska State
Nebraska Restaurants
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
Fremont, NE
Lifestyle
City
Fremont, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Alzheimer#Volunteers#Cafes#Food Drink#Edgewood Memory Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden says ‘killing people’ was call to action for big tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Canada will finally open its borders, first to Americans, beginning August 9

(CNN) — The long wait will soon be over for foreigners who have been banned from entering Canada for nearly 16 months. Beginning August 9, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents of the United States currently residing in the US will be permitted to enter Canada. Non-essential travel into Canada has been banned since March 2020, something the Canadian government said was necessary to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy