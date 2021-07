A three-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by her “uncaring” mother and her boyfriend was “dead before the (999) call was made”, a court has heard.Kaylee-Jayde Priest was found dead at the flat where she lived with her mother, Nicola Priest, on 9 August last year.The youngster, described in court as a "happy child", died from serious chest and abdominal injuries.Later medical examinations showed she had also suffered historical injuries including broken ribs, lower leg fractures and a broken sternum, Birmingham Crown Court heard.Ms Priest, 22, and 21-year-old Callum Redfern, who prosecutors have alleged was in a "close sexual relationship"...