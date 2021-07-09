Shark expert discusses how to co-exist with growing number of great whites along the Californa coast
Shark researchers are learning more about the habits and habitats of great white sharks — how they behave around and interact with ocean-users along the California coast. Chris Lowe, director of Cal State Long Beach’s Shark Lab, led a virtual town hall this week talk about the increased shark activity off the Southern California coastline, teaming with Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach, and Long Beach lifeguards to educate the public on shark behavior.www.mercurynews.com
