Special Weather Statement issued for Cannon, Cumberland, De Kalb, Putnam, Van Buren, Warren, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 07:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cannon; Cumberland; De Kalb; Putnam; Van Buren; Warren; White SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CUMBERLAND...SOUTHERN DE KALB VAN BUREN...WARREN...WHITE...SOUTH CENTRAL PUTNAM AND NORTHEASTERN CANNON COUNTIES UNTIL 745 AM CDT At 701 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles west of Crossville to near Smithville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include McMinnville, Crossville, Sparta, Smithville, Spencer, Fairfield Glade, Crab Orchard, Pleasant Hill, Doyle, Hamptons Crossroads, Cumberland Mountain State Park, Bakers Crossroads, Virgin Falls State Natural Area, Burgess Falls State Park, Rock Island State Park, Lake Tansi, Fall Creek Falls State Park and Indian Rock Lake. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 315 and 340.