8 coronavirus variants in the U.S.: Here’s what we know

With more Americans getting vaccinated against COVID-19, you're likely eager and excited to see loved ones, travel, and enjoy a new, post-COVID "normal." While all of that signals good news for fully vaccinated folks, one potentially worrying coronavirus variant on the rise—the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant—may complicate that bright-looking future. The new Delta variant, which was first detected in India in February (and for that reason was formerly called the "Indian Variant"), has spread to more than 80 countries since originally being identified and to almost every state in the U.S. Now, health expert are noting this particularly infectious strain could be the cause of a new epidemic if global cases continue to spike.