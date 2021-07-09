Cancel
8 coronavirus variants in the U.S.: Here’s what we know

By CNN.com Wire Service
The Delta variant of coronavirus is now the dominant lineage in the US, parts of Europe and elsewhere. Also known as B.1.617.2, it is clearly more transmissible, but it is unclear if it causes more severe disease. It’s taken over from the B.1.1.7 or Alpha variant in most of the...

(CNN) -- With COVID-19 cases rising in all 50 states, health officials say it's clear that unvaccinated people are both driving the increase in cases and are most at risk. "This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during Friday's White House COVID-19 briefing.

