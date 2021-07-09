‘Reps remove doubt’ meant Mikal Bridges was due for a big NBA Finals game

The Phoenix Suns have a “reps remove doubt” mantra, which is why it wasn’t surprising to see Mikal Bridges go off in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Much like the first year or two of his NBA career, the results on the offensive end just weren’t bearing out for the majority of Mikal Bridges‘ first playoff run. In both cases, while he offered stout, multi-positional defense, his scoring numbers and shooting percentages weren’t quite where they needed to be for the Phoenix Suns to truly take flight.