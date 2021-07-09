Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

‘Reps remove doubt’ meant Mikal Bridges was due for a big NBA Finals game

By Gerald Bourguet
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Suns have a “reps remove doubt” mantra, which is why it wasn’t surprising to see Mikal Bridges go off in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Much like the first year or two of his NBA career, the results on the offensive end just weren’t bearing out for the majority of Mikal Bridges‘ first playoff run. In both cases, while he offered stout, multi-positional defense, his scoring numbers and shooting percentages weren’t quite where they needed to be for the Phoenix Suns to truly take flight.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

111K+
Followers
301K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks#La Clippers#Villanova#Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
NCAA
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
E! News

Kendall Jenner Admits She's "Emotional" While Watching Boyfriend Devin Booker in First NBA Finals Game

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation. Kendall Jenner is feeling quite invested in the 2021 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 as she watched boyfriend Devin Booker competing with his Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Her video was filmed as she watched the competition from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Patrick Beverley After Pushing Chris Paul

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a controversial decision after Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Beverley shoved Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul after the Suns point guard dominated in Game 6. Paul poured in 41 points and eight assists Wednesday – most of which came against Beverley.
NBAhypebeast.com

Devin Booker's Elite Car Collection Is Exposed in Latest Episode of 'Tagged'

The Phoenix Suns have been dominating this season’s Finals, with two games under their belt against the Milwaukee Bucks, and standing at the forefront of this 2-0 lead is shooting guard Devin “DBook” Booker. His agility and flurry of three-pointers resulted in 31 points in Game 2, as well as 27 points in Game 1. However, on the eve of Game 3, HYPEBEAST wanted to delve into Booker’s side passion, one off the court and devoid of a basketball altogether: cars.
NBAYardbarker

Devin Booker discusses 'heated' confrontation when Chris Paul joined Suns

The Phoenix Suns arguably have been the best team in all of basketball over the past season. Regardless of whether they ultimately win or lose the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, what this group has done in the last year has been remarkable. One big reason for the team’s...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker puts out bold statement after Game 2 win vs Bucks

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns took care of business once again in Game 2 with a 118-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. But, as per Book, the job’s not finished. After dropping an impressive 31-piece in just his second NBA Finals appearance, the two-time All-Star said after the game his team isn’t taking their feet off the pedal as they head to Milwaukee for a pivotal Game 3.
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy