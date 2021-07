WICHITA – The Wind Surge offense struggled tonight as they only mustered three hits on the night, falling 7-2 in game one of this series. The Wind Surge got on board first with a two-run home run by Trey Cabbage in the bottom of the second. After Andrew Bechtold drew a five pitch walk, Cabbage blasted his third home run of the year on a line drive shot over the right field wall to place Wichita ahead 2-0. The Driller’s quickly took the lead when Michael Busch hit a 3-run homer with two on and two out in the top of the third.