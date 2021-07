Canadian prosecutors have dropped a fraud case against a former construction executive and four others after a nine-year legal battle. In 2018, Tony Accurso, 69, was found guilty on five charges relating to the letting of public contracts by the city of Laval in Montreal. These covered the years between 1996 and 2010 and included conspiracy to commit acts of corruption, conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud, municipal corruption and aiding in a breach of trust.