New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Black Widow’ on Disney+ & More

TGIF, right? Why is it that a shortened work week ends up being just as draining — if not more so — as a regular one? Nevertheless, the weekend has arrived and we can get back to what we do best: loafing around and binge-watching movies and shows to our heart’s content. Whether you’re sifting through your options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, the freshest titles new on streaming are the perfect places to start your marathons. And worry not about getting too swamped by all the choices, because we here at Decider are happy to do the heavy lifting and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.