Nichelle Nichols will christen headquarters of Star Trek club. The International Federation of Trekkers (the Federation) began thirty-six years ago. Approved by Gene Roddenberry and founded by him and Russ Haslage, the club is a non-profit organization that has more than thirty chapters and over 2,100 members. While the club remains committed to interest in the Star Trek universe, it also is committed to helping others. It moved to its new location in Huron, Ohio in 2020, and Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols is set to christen it in September with what will be her final appearance east of Los Angeles.