Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Levi, General Motors, American Airlines and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Levi Strauss (LEVI) — The denim maker added about 3% after reporting quarterly earnings Thursday night that crushed Wall Street expectations. Levi reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, on revenue of $1.28 billion. That beat analyst expectations of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv.www.nbcsandiego.com
