Moore: Some light reading

Lots of things to talk about with you this week, so instead of focusing on just one something…. …a couple of weeks ago I shared with you about the “Concert for Tommy” event to establish the Tommy Griffin Music Scholarship that will take place inside the Thomasville Fairgrounds on July 24. To update, the 501c3 status for the foundation overlooking the scholarship is now official, so all contributions will be fully tax deductible. It has been my hope that we could clear $15,000 after all expenses to underpin 15 years’ worth of $1,000 scholarships, and I feel confident we will get there. The scholarship will be specifically for a young person who may not be the top academic student in the county, but has found music as their life passion and needs a little help in trying to pursue it. I love that concept. It should be a fun evening of reminiscing and good, classic rock music and all for a great cause. Tickets will be on sale at the door and online, and I’ll be sure to let you know how it all turns out.