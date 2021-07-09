Cancel
Andrea Arnold Subtly Hints at Negative 'Big Little Lies' Experience: 'I Learned a Great Deal'

By Manori Ravindran
Register Citizen
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Arnold has refused to speak about her experience on season 2 of “Big Little Lies” — her last major credit before her Cannes-premiering documentary “Cow” — despite subtly hinting that all was not kosher in post production. Asked how long she was editing on “Cow,” Arnold said there was...

Andrea Arnold
#Big Little Lies
