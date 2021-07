July is National Ice Cream Month, giving you an excuse to eat ice cream every day. It's hot out. It's really hot out. You don't need an excuse to indulge in a cold treat. If you feel like you do need an excuse, the food holiday deities have gifted you an entire month of ice cream-based celebration. July is National Ice Cream Month. (Also, July 18 is National Ice Cream Day.) So, there's a free reason to celebrate the frozen dairy treat. Additionally, there are discounts on ice cream and a few freebies out there for you to enjoy. You'll find deals at Milk Bar, Whole Foods, Friendly's, and other restaurants and stores throughout the month.