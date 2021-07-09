Cancel
Food & Drinks

Essential Southern Cocktail: Milk Punch

Garden & Gun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory: Spiked milk likely goes back as far as the first human tribe to domesticate livestock and distill hooch in proximity. Recorded references to a kind of milk punch date back to 1600s Scotland and early Colonial America (Ben Franklin was a big fan), long predating even the 1860s advent of the cocktail’s golden age. (That’s probably why it never got stuck with a too-clever sobriquet such as Cow Tipper or Mrs. O’Leary’s Tonic.) Regardless, Southern imbibers seemingly were required to achieve the classic’s ideal form by adding bourbon, and ever since it has been widely regarded as a Southern-leaning libation. Indeed, New Orleans’s famous Arnaud’s restaurant has featured milk punch on its menu since the 1930s and still mixes up gallons of it every day. And we do mean day. “Milk punch is associated with celebratory brunches and holidays,” says Liz Williams, curator of the Museum of the American Cocktail. “It’s perfect as a lighter, creamy drink without being as cloyingly sweet as, say, a Grasshopper.”

