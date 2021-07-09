Brewers 2021 MLB Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Wicks & Bednar Lead the Way

We have entered the month of July, which means that the 2021 MLB Draft is rapidly approaching. The annual event is still not back to the old, pre-pandemic normal and may never be again now that the minor leagues have been contracted. Last year’s draft lasted only five rounds, while this year’s edition will be 20 rounds taking place from July 11th-13th. According to Baseball America, this year’s class is considered to be a bit light in terms of top-tier talent, but features exceptional depth rounding out days 2 and 3 thanks to all of the players who were granted extra eligibility and returned to school after COVID-19 turned everything upside-down last year. The high school class is thought to be far more impressive than the college group, including a plethora of up-the-middle talent.