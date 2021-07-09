Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brewers 2021 MLB Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Wicks & Bednar Lead the Way

By Paul Bretl
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 MLB Draft is now just a few days away as it will begin this Sunday and run through Tuesday. While this year’s draft still won’t be the typical 40 rounds that we’ve seen in the past, it will be 20, which is still up from the five we saw last year.

dairylandexpress.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

111K+
Followers
301K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Nfl Draft#Wicks Bednar Lead#Mlb Draft#The Nfl Draft#The Milwaukee Brewers#Kansas State#Lhp#Ecu#Eastern Illinois#Espn#Nbc#Elite Sports Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: Cubs’ fire sale gives Cincinnati a leg up on the Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 11: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds watches a line drive off the bat. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs 10 times over the next two-plus months. The Milwaukee Brewers only have seven games left against the North Siders. With the Cubbies likely to sell off most of their assets, the Reds may gain an advantage over the Brewers with those additional three games against what will no doubt be a weakened Chicago team.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers Named Potential Trade Fit for 1B CJ Cron

At 54-39, the Milwaukee Brewers sit atop the NL Central, holding a five-game lead over the second-place Cincinnati Reds at the moment. Really since mid-May, the Brewers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball, but that doesn’t mean that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns won’t look to upgrade this roster prior to the July 30th trade deadline–as we’ve seen him do on a few occasions already.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Nick Castellanos’ injury could have been devastating

The Cincinnati Reds avoided disaster on Friday night after it was revealed that Nick Castellanos did not suffer any broken bones after being hit by a pitch and would return to the field in the next couple days. If there’s one player on this team that David Bell cannot afford...
MLBMining Journal

Milwaukee Brewers trade pair of pitchers for power-hitting first baseman

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns addressed a need by trading with a fellow contender for the second time in less than seven weeks. The National League Central-leading Brewers added a power-hitting first baseman, acquiring left-handed hitting Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers 2021 MLB Draft Preview: College Hitters

We have entered the month of July, which means that the 2021 MLB Draft is rapidly approaching. The annual event is still not back to the old, pre-pandemic normal and may never be again now that the minor leagues have been contracted. Last year’s draft lasted only five rounds, while this year’s edition will be 20 rounds taking place from July 11th-13th. According to Baseball America, this year’s class is considered to be a bit light in terms of top-tier talent, but features exceptional depth rounding out days 2 and 3 thanks to all of the players who were granted extra eligibility and returned to school after COVID-19 turned everything upside-down last year. The high school class is thought to be far more impressive than the college group, including a plethora of up-the-middle talent.
MLBwtaq.com

Brewers trade for Toronto first baseman

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis. The announcement was made by President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. Tellez, 26, has played his entire Major League career with Toronto (2018-21), batting .241 with...
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2021 MLB Mock Draft

How will the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft play out? We’ll find out this weekend. The lives of a few hundred baseball players will change this weekend when the 2021 MLB Draft takes place. From a New York perspective, we’ll have to wait until picks No. 10 and...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

As Cincinnati Reds consider trade options, Willy Adames to Brewers offers a lesson

It was nearly two months ago when shortstop Willy Adames showed up to Great American Ball Park in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform for the first time. The Cincinnati Reds sought a starting shortstop all offseason. They whiffed on free agents Marcus Semien, Didi Gregorius and Andrelton Simmons. Adames, then with the Tampa Bay Rays, was one of the several shortstops who came up in trade talks.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers 2021 MLB Draft Prospect Profile: Texas RHP Ty Madden

With the 2021 MLB Draft set to begin on July 11th, we’re continuing to get you ready for the first round at Reviewing the Brew by profiling Draft prospects who could be the Brewers first round selection. Let’s look now at University of Texas RHP Ty Madden. A decade ago,...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers Draft: 3 Third Base Prospects To Know For The 2021 MLB Draft

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Baseballs in a pile on the field before the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners at Sahlen Field on June 29, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) The 2021 MLB Draft is just a few days away....
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers add two players on first day of MLB Draft

The 2021 MLB Draft got underway Sunday night and Milwaukee owned a pair of picks. With their first selection, the Brewers grabbed Boston College outfielder Sal Frelick at No. 15 overall. The 21-year-old left-handed Frelick finished up his junior season with the Eagles batting .349 with six home runs and...
MLBWNCY

Brewers pick a pair on Day 1 of MLB Draft

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers made two picks on the first day of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, selecting Boston College outfielder Sal Frelick with the 15th overall pick in the first round and second baseman Tyler Black of Wright State University with the 33rd overall pick in Competitive Balance Round A. The announcements were made by Vice President of Domestic Scouting Tod Johnson.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Brewers Draft: 3 Team Needs To Address In 2021 MLB Draft

The 2021 MLB Draft is almost upon us. It’s time to take a look at what the Milwaukee Brewers need to have on their shopping list in this year’s draft. Team needs are always a big topic of discussion around sports drafts. This is a much bigger focus in the NFL and NBA Drafts, as those players will help out the drafting team immediately and go onto their roster. If you need a quarterback, or a point guard, you can draft one in the first round and that immediately plugs your hole.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers 2021 MLB Draft Preview: Everything You Need To Know

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 23: A detail view of a Milwaukee Brewers cap during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on June 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) The 2021 MLB Draft is upon us! The Milwaukee Brewers will have the opportunity to...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: 3 LHP To Keep An Eye On In The 2021 MLB Draft

MARYVALE, - MARCH 12: A fan walks past a Milwaukee Brewers sign at American Family Fields stadium following Major League Baseball's decision to suspend all spring training games on March 12, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. The decision was made due to concerns of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Community Policy