Does Genesee County Need A Speedgolf Course?

Romans Wes and Lauren Cupp both won their respective divisions in the 2021 Kentucky Speedgolf Championships this past weekend at Glenoaks Country Club in Prospect, Ky. Wes Cupp topped a field of nine speed golfers in the open division. Cupp’s score for the two-day event was 251.43. That was 2.9 points better than Jason Hawkins of Kentucky, who scored a 254.33. Cupp shot a 72 in the first round for a share of the top score, and with his time of 51.27 minutes he led the field after Saturday’s round. On Sunday, he shot a 74, the second best score of the round. Combined with a time of 54.16 that gave him the third best Sunday score. The total put him at the top of the leaderboard.