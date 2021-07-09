Cancel
Genesee County, MI

Does Genesee County Need A Speedgolf Course?

By Clay
Cars 108
Cars 108
 10 days ago
Speedgolf is starting to gain popularity and courses are starting to pop up in Michigan, but do we need one in Genesee County?. I am an avid golfer, and I should note that avid does not mean good, it just means I try to golf a lot. I've done glow golf, par 3 golf, mini-golf, and a number of other variations. The one thing those golf variations have in common is that they do not involve running at all. That's why Speedgolf has me so confused, because running is one of the main components of the sport.

Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
