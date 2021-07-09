Cancel
Q106.5

Rockland Police Warn of Fentanyl Pills Being Sold as Oxycodone

By Cindy Campbell
 10 days ago
Rockland Police have issued a warning about some potentially dangerous drugs being sold on the streets, that contain suspected fentanyl. The 'pressed pills' appear to be prescription pills, like oxycodone. However, Rockland Police say they actually contain the more potent, and often deadly, synthetic opioid fentanyl. So when a person takes their usual amount of pills to get high, they're actually taking a much higher dosage that could result in an overdose. Police say these pressed pills have been linked to at least one overdose in Rockland, during which officers were able to revive the individual with Naloxone, saving the person's life.

