Apple’s AirPods Max are on sale for their lowest price yet

By Brandon Widder
The Verge
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot every day is chock-full of deals on the devices we love most, and while great discounts still seem relatively scarce post-Prime Day, there are still a handful of price reductions and sales to make note of. Right now, for instance, Amazon is offering the Apple AirPods Max for $478, the lowest price to date on Apple’s over-ear headphones. Although heavy, Apple’s first pair of dedicated cans offer terrific noise cancellation, a dependable set of controls, and Apple’s apt-titled spatial audio feature, a neat piece of software that adds a greater sense of depth to select content (including thousands of tracks in the Apple Music catalog). Pair those hallmarks with balanced sound and a luxe, premium build and you have one of the best pairs of noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Read our review.

ElectronicsGear Patrol

Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale Is Full of Great TVs at Low Prices

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. These days, with huge sales happening on major holidays — including July Fourth — you can practically bet on getting a deal on the TV you've been eyeing. This year, Amazon is offering big discounts on tons of the most popular smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, Sony and more. Whether you're looking for something basic and affordable for a spare bedroom or want to splurge on an 85-inch set for a cinematic experience in the living room, read on for our top recommendations on the best TVs on sale right now to buy before they're out of stock.
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

Don't miss out on these TV deals from Walmart's Deals for Days sale — you'll still find major discounts from LG, Samsung, and more

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. As the big retailers go to war on prices during Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale event, we're seeing some tempting discounts from competing events like Walmart's Deals for Days. The big sale has another day to go, but some of the best TV deals will likely sell out. You can find discounts on TVs from LG, Samsung, TCL, and more.
ElectronicsTechCrunch

Nothing’s Ear (1) earbuds will feature noise cancelling and run $99

Ahead of the event, we sat down with founder Carl Pei for a wide ranging interview about launching his latest hardware company. During the conversation, he revealed some additional information about the upcoming fully wireless earbuds. “It’s going to have leading features like noise cancellation and great build quality,” Pei...
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Samsung has the Galaxy Buds+ on sale at a crazy low price on eBay

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. No longer listed among the very best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2021 primarily due to their somewhat advanced age, the Galaxy Buds+ come with considerably better battery life (case notwithstanding) than both the Buds Live and Buds Pro.
ElectronicsGamespot

Best Buy Flash Sale Competes With Prime Day: Apple Watch, 4K TVs, And More Sunday Deals

Amazon Prime Day is sure to dominate the conversation around deals when it kicks off this coming Monday, June 21, but it's far from the only retailer launching its biggest sale of the summer right now. The size and popularity of Prime Day has driven Amazon's biggest competitors to launch their own competing sales at the same time, and Best Buy is always one of the biggest players in the anti-Prime Day space. Right on schedule, Best Buy has kicked off a major sale just ahead of Prime Day, called "The Bigger Deal" savings event--which feels like a playful jab at Walmart's "Deals for Days" and Target's "Deal Days" sales.
ElectronicsCNET

Apple TV Plus: How to cancel (and what shows are coming, in case you're on the fence)

Apple TV Plus -- Apple's subscription video service aimed at competing with the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max -- just shook up the deals that let many people watch its original shows and movies free. Starting Thursday, a lot of existing customers are being charged for the first time, and Wednesday was the last day for potential new subscribers to snag a yearlong free trial.
Electronicsiclarified.com

New 2021 Apple TV 4K On Sale for $169 [Deal]

The new 2021 Apple TV 4K with redesigned Siri Remote is on sale today for $169. That's $10 off its regular price of $179. The new Apple TV 4K brings the best of TV together with your favorite Apple devices and services — in a powerful experience that will transform your living room.
ElectronicsPalm Beach Interactive

The Best Buy 4th of July sale has epic discounts on TVs, tablets, headphones and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Usually, the most high-tech thing you'll see out and about on the Fourth of July is a searing grill or a lighter for your sparklers. But Independence Day can actually be a great time to upgrade your electronics—especially since Best Buy is ringing-in the summer holiday with a massive 4th of July sale.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX vs Apple AirPods Max: Which over-ear headphones come out on top?

When buying headphones, there’s a huge range of price points for you to sift through and choose between. How cheap is too cheap? Will I get the quality of noise cancellation I need at this price? When am I just starting to pay for the brand’s name?Two of the bigger wallet-hitters on the market come from audio superbrand Bang & Olufsen and tech behemoth Apple. The former’s offering, the B&O Beoplay HX, come in at £449, while the RRP of Apple’s AirPods Max is £549. Both sets sit at a higher price point than most of their rivals, including the...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Someone is probably getting fired for this 65-inch QLED 4K TV deal

Fired? Well, maybe not, but seriously, how else can you explain this amazing Prime Day deal we found at Walmart for a 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED TV? It’s been reduced to $698 from $1,200 and while I’m no math wiz (trust me) I just don’t see how Walmart can still be making money at this price.
ElectronicsPosted by
Forbes

Apple Insider Claims AirPods Pro 2 Coming, But There’s A Catch

Apple AirPods have been the great-selling accessory for Apple since their first launch. Demand for AirPods and then AirPods Pro has repeatedly outstripped supply. Now, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities has said that the demand for AirPods is now lower than expected, and he has revised his forecast down to 70-75 million sales instead of his previous 75-85 million.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best 4th of July AirPods deals and sales for 2021

This year’s 4th of July AirPods deals are here, giving you another chance to buy Apple’s wireless earbuds at a discount. The AirPods, like most Apple products, command a premium price, so whenever there’s an opportunity to grab them for cheap, you can bet that shoppers will grab it. Today’s 4th of July AirPods sales are no exception, so if you want to buy the AirPods for lower prices than usual, you should be quick on the draw as there’s no telling when stocks will run out. To give you the upper hand, we’ve gathered some of the best AirPods deals that are available from various retailers in the 4th of July sales, along with advice on why you should buy the AirPods now and how you can choose between the different models that Apple has released.
ShoppingCNET

Get 6 months of Disney Plus for free on Amazon

Amazon on Friday launched a new promotion for its Amazon Music Unlimited service. Prime members can now enjoy up to six months of Disney Plus for free when they sign up with Amazon Music Unlimited, which costs $8 a month. Read on for details on how you can qualify. What...

