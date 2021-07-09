Cancel
Relationships

Marvel Stars’ Dating Histories: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and More

By Erin Crabtree
 10 days ago
Shutterstock (2)

Superheroes want love too! Romantic relationships have always been a key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if those story lines sometimes take a backseat to the action. Stars within the franchise have not only connected meaningfully on screen, but they have also found romance in their real lives.

Scarlett Johansson, for one, married Colin Jost in October 2020, once she was already well established in her role as Black Widow. Although the Saturday Night Live star’s fascination with Marvel would seem like a positive thing, the actress revealed in June 2021 that there was a downside to her husband being a fan of her work.

“He read comics growing up,” Johansson explained on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Podcast With Julia Cunningham” at the time. “He was a big Wolverine fan. He doesn’t like any spoilers though, so I can’t tell him anything. And he doesn’t even pry. Even if I’m telling him — when we were shooting [Black Widow] in London, Colin was also there. He was shooting Tom and Jerry, which worked out great. ‘Cause we were together in the same city for a long time, which is rare. And if I was in the middle of a big action set piece or sequence or whatever, he couldn’t hear. He was just not wanting to hear anything about it — anything about the details. Of course, he wants to know, ‘How was your day?’ but as soon as it would bleed into, ‘Can you read the scene with [me]?’ he was like, ‘Am I going to get any spoilers or like?’ He wanted to know spoiler alert before we read lines together. Can you believe that?”

While the Oscar nominee found The One in the form of a Marvel devotee, the franchise is not without its on-set romances. Tom Holland and Zendaya play love interests Peter and MJ, respectively, in the Spider-Man films, leading to a real-life spark between the costars.

The pair repeatedly shut down rumors that they were an item after first being linked in 2017. “We are friends,” the Euphoria star told Variety at the time. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how[ever] many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

After years of denials, Holland and Zendaya were spotted kissing in his car in July 2021.

Scroll through the gallery below to see whom Marvel stars have dated through the years.

