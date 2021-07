Russia hasn't put a single-engine fighter into production since the Cold War and this one looks like it is largely aimed at export customers. Russia’s new fighter, which appears, at least at this time, to be named Checkmate, is a single-engine light-to-medium weight design, based on more photos of the jet that have emerged since it made its surprise, unofficial appearance at Zhukovsky International Airport, outside Moscow, yesterday. While it’s vital to remember that we don’t know — yet —whether this is a full-size mock-up or a real aircraft, its engine configuration is a significant piece of the puzzle. The aircraft is set to be officially revealed next week at the MAKS international air show at Zhukovsky, but until then, here is our preliminary analysis.