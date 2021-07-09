WWE Reportedly Discussing Brock Lesnar Return, Wants Him To Work Live Events

The WWE is returning to normal and, now that it's getting back to live shows with fans and touring, there's an intention to restore the product to its former glory. Reports have signaled the brand is hoping to make SummerSlam 2021 the biggest one yet but, to fill the massive Allegiant Stadium, the WWE will need an equally massive lineup of matches. It seems like that may be what's coming as reports indicate Vince McMahon is in contact with one of its biggest superstars to return.