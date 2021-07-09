Cancel
WWE Reportedly Discussing Brock Lesnar Return, Wants Him To Work Live Events

By Blake Oestriecher
 10 days ago
WWE wasn’t able to bring back Brock Lesnar in time for SummerSlam, but the company reportedly has big plans for “The Beast.”. According to Mat Men podcast host Andrew Zarian (h/t WrestlingNews.co), WWE “wanted Brock [for SummerSlam]. For whatever reason, the plan didn’t work out. I believe it was creative-wise, it just wasn’t fitting. Financially, they want Brock to commit to live shows. They are working it out, it’s gonna happen.”

