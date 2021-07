The Global TV Analytics Market is forecast to reach USD 6.58 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapid adoption of cloud-based services and the growing application of the internet of things (IoT) are the major factors contributing to market growth. TVs today can be experienced across multiple devices. Mobile ad investments and digital videos will play a crucial role in the same. For instance, Netflix can be watched on the TV set as well as on the smartphone. With multiple streaming apps like Crackle, TubiTV, and Popcorn Time, more potential investments on advertising on cross-screen television campaigns are made. Amazon is another example in the market with a free ad-supported version of its Prime Video platform.