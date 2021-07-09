UPDATE 1-Thoma Bravo to take Stamps.com private for $6 bln
July 9 (Reuters) - Stamps.com said on Friday private equity firm Thoma Bravo would take the e-commerce shipping solutions provider private for about $6 billion in cash, sending its shares over 14% higher in premarket trading.
Stamps.com shareholders will receive $330 per share as per the agreement, representing an about 67% premium to the company’s close on Thursday.
The deal, expected to close in the third quarter of this year, is valued at about $6.6 billion including debt.
Thoma Bravo is one the largest software-focused private equity firms with over $78 billion in assets under management. Its portfolio companies include information technology services provider SolarWinds Corp and cybersecurity firm McAfee Corp.
The deal also includes 40-day “go-shop” period, which will allow the company to consider alternative offers, Stamps.com said.
The company’s shares were trading at $226.36 in early deals.
