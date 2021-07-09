Cancel
UPDATE 1-Thoma Bravo to take Stamps.com private for $6 bln

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

(Adds details of the deal, share movement, background)

July 9 (Reuters) - Stamps.com said on Friday private equity firm Thoma Bravo would take the e-commerce shipping solutions provider private for about $6 billion in cash, sending its shares over 14% higher in premarket trading.

Stamps.com shareholders will receive $330 per share as per the agreement, representing an about 67% premium to the company’s close on Thursday.

The deal, expected to close in the third quarter of this year, is valued at about $6.6 billion including debt.

Thoma Bravo is one the largest software-focused private equity firms with over $78 billion in assets under management. Its portfolio companies include information technology services provider SolarWinds Corp and cybersecurity firm McAfee Corp.

The deal also includes 40-day “go-shop” period, which will allow the company to consider alternative offers, Stamps.com said.

The company’s shares were trading at $226.36 in early deals.

Reuters

Reuters

