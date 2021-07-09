IncredibleBank aids shelter

IncredibleBank, a $1.7 billion financial institution with 15 branch locations in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula, and IncredibleBank Foundation, have announced the donation of a $5,000 gift to the Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home in Ontonagon. The shelter provides a safe place for victims of domestic violence and their children. Along with shelter, the facility also offers counseling, advocacy and referrals to other agencies in the community that work with those impacted by domestic violence. The shelter is seeking donations for its Finishing Touches Campaign which includes contributions for adopt a room, wall décor, and sprinkler system replacement. Pictured, from the left: Heidi Gervais, Senior Financial Specialist at IncredibleBank; Audrey Russell, Financial Specialist at IncredibleBank; Mary Niemela, Executive Director of the Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home; and Jamie Thyrion, Market Manager of IncredibleBank.