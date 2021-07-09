Step Inside a Historic Shelter Island Summer Cottage That Brims With Personal Touches
The home as calling card is a well-worn metaphor for the private abodes of top interior designers. But the Shelter Island, New York, retreat of Esteban Arboleda is no slick showcase. “It’s not a laboratory,” says the decorator, associate partner at the celebrated Manhattan-based firm Haynes Roberts. “My house is my house. It’s a representation of who I am as a person, of my broad interests not just in my design life but in my life, period.”www.architecturaldigest.com
