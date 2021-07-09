Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelter Island, NY

Step Inside a Historic Shelter Island Summer Cottage That Brims With Personal Touches

By Sam Cochra n
Posted by 
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The home as calling card is a well-worn metaphor for the private abodes of top interior designers. But the Shelter Island, New York, retreat of Esteban Arboleda is no slick showcase. “It’s not a laboratory,” says the decorator, associate partner at the celebrated Manhattan-based firm Haynes Roberts. “My house is my house. It’s a representation of who I am as a person, of my broad interests not just in my design life but in my life, period.”

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Shelter Island Heights, NY
State
California State
City
Paris, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Shelter Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Newson
Person
David Haskell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Cottages#Thrift Store#Victorian#Brigadoon#Scandinavian#New York Magazine#Kings County Distillery#Trulia#Colombian#Italian#Wl T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
CarsPosted by
Architectural Digest

Tour a Traditional Yet Modern Atlanta Home That Features a World-Class Car Collection—and Garage

When Shashi and Lucky Reddy, cofounders of the mobile accessories brand Case-Mate, were in the market for a new abode, they started to go for drives around the leafy Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven. Best known for its manicured landscaping and stunning prewar architecture, the community is included on the National Register of Historic Places. “It was not the initial house that caught our attention so much as the 100-year-old oak tree right in front,” Lucky said of the couple’s ultimate find. “[W]e said this is it, this is the house.”
Real EstatePosted by
Architectural Digest

Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford’s L.A. Home Is on the Market for $18.5 Million—or $45,000 a Month

For most of their relationship, Helen Mirren and her husband, Taylor Hackford, have called Los Angeles their home base. But in recent years, they relocated to Lake Tahoe on the Nevada side, and now, the longtime couple (who tied the knot in 1997 after more than 10 years together) is deciding whether or not they should sell their first home. Mirren and Hackford are weighing their options by offering the Hollywood estate as a rental for $45,000 a month or as a sale at $18.5 million, reports the Wall Street Journal.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

50 AD-Approved Photographers for Your Next Interior Shoot

You’ve painted the walls, hung the curtains, and strung up the chandelier—your latest project is a wrap. Now you’re ready to document all that hard work for your portfolio and even some potential press. But interior photography can be a tricky business: Capture the lighting or composition poorly, and those details you worked so hard to achieve will be lost to time (or just the few who experience your space in person).
Big Sky, MTPosted by
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Glowing Mountainside Home in Big Sky, Montana

Paul Gravette, an entrepreneur and angel investor, knows a good partnership when he sees one. So it didn’t take too long to realize that the synchronicity he and his wife LeighAnn felt with interior designer Roger Higgins was a rare and perfect union. After working with the Nashville-based decorator on their primary residence and Bahamian beach house, the couple decided to give him carte blanche when it came to their mountain retreat in Big Sky, Montana.
Stockholm, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

With a New Bedroom Loft Above, This Stockholm Kitchen Shines

If you want to upgrade a kitchen, you don’t usually downsize. But that’s what Sanna Wåhlin suggested a young family do in order to add a bedroom to their Stockholm home. The footprint of the 19th-century attic apartment couldn’t be expanded, so the interior architect and Note Design Studio partner decided to build up into the tall ceilings instead. She brilliantly crafted a lofted sleeping chamber that actually enhances the cozier cooking area below.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Tour Steve Gold’s Sun-Drenched SoHo Loft

After touring a potential client’s penthouse loft in SoHo to discuss bringing it on the market in late 2019, Steve Gold, celebrity real estate agent and star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, eventually cut to the chase. “As I left, I ended up saying, ‘I’m happy to sell it for you, but I’ll also buy it from you,’” he recalls.
California StatePosted by
Architectural Digest

10 Great California Escapes for Summertime

If you ask Angelenos, Los Angeles has it all—beaches, mountains, deserts, farms, and cities. But that doesn’t mean a change of scenery isn’t necessary from time to time. This summer, a slew of new and beloved hotels beckons from Sonoma down to San Diego, with distinctive—and inspiring—atmospheres scattered liberally in between. Road trip, staycation, vacation: Whatever you care to call it, an escape from L.A. is an essential part of life in the great state of California. Here, 10 alluring choices.
CelebritiesPosted by
Architectural Digest

Feast Your Eyes on This: India Mahdavi Reimagines Ferrari’s Ristorante Cavallino

Before embarking on the revitalization of Ristorante Cavallino, opposite the Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy, Paris-based architect and designer India Mahdavi had never met Massimo Bottura, the madcap chef behind Osteria Francescana in Modena, just a half hour away from the headquarters of the ritzy sports car manufacturer and Formula 1 Scuderia racing team. Together with chairman John Elkann and the Ferrari team, they collaborated during lockdown, largely over Zoom, on the glamorous yet relaxed transformation of the historic Emilia-Romagna farmhouse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy