West Rotary accepting requests
MARQUETTE — The Marquette West Rotary Foundation is accepting grant requests from Marquette County nonprofit organizations for funding in 2021. Marquette West Rotary Foundation prefers application for funding that provide programs and services designed to improve the health, well-being, or quality of life for children, youth, adults, senior citizens, persons with chronic health conditions, and those in poverty or at-risk. Applications should directly benefit groups or organizations based in or that serve residents of Marquette County.www.miningjournal.net
