New Distribution Company Uplifts Atlanta Hip-Hop

Many hip-hop producers in Atlanta call Dallas Austin “dad.” Austin — a GRAMMY award-winning producer who has worked with artists such as Madonna, Boyz II Men and TLC — started making music in Atlanta at age 16, after boarding a bus from his hometown of Columbus, GA. He hung out at the mall, listened to the music he made in the car. When Clive Davis, Kenneth (Babyface) Edmonds and Antonio (L.A.) Reid started LaFace Records in 1989, Austin learned that what he loved could be a business. His mentors gave him the tools to succeed in a budding industry.