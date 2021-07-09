Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

14-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills toddler in Mississippi, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E55J1_0arxJ9Ti00

JACKSON, Miss. — A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed a toddler in a Mississippi home Thursday, authorities said.

According to WAPT and WLBT, the incident occurred about 5 p.m. on Coronet Place in Jackson. Jackson police said the teen was playing with a .22-caliber weapon, which discharged, striking 1-year-old Jordan Bradfield, the news outlets reported.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died, authorities said.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to the news outlets. No further information was immediately available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
54K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Toddler#Wapt#Wlbt#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Texas shooting: 3 dead, including suspected gunman, at Houston motel; 2 hurt

HOUSTON — Three people, including the suspected gunman, are dead and two others are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted at a Houston motel, authorities said. In a news conference early Monday, Houston police Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday at the Palace Inn motel on Antoine Drive. Police responded to the scene after receiving a call from a man believed to be the gunman, who indicated that he had weapons and could potentially shoot others, including officers, Slinkard said.

Comments / 1

Community Policy